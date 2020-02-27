Brandon police investigate shooting that led to hold and secure protocol at 3 schools

Three Brandon schools were put in hold and secure mode Wednesday morning, after police said a man showed up at the hospital and said he'd been shot at a nearby home.

The man showed up at the Brandon Regional Health Centre around 8 a.m. on Wednesday with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

The man told police he had been shot an hour earlier at a home on Sixth Street near New Era School, Brandon police said in a news release on Thursday.

The incident led New Era School, St. Augustine School and Prairie Hope High School being put under hold and secure protocols as a precautionary measure, the Brandon School Division said. In a hold and secure situation, classes continue as usual but the doors are locked and people are prevented from entering or leaving.

The measure was lifted at 11 a.m., after the situation was resolved, the news release says.

Officers were seen going in an out of a nearby three-storey home that was cordoned off with police tape.

Police were seen going in and out of the side door of the three-storey home on Wednesday morning. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

The Brandon police forensics unit was also at the scene.

The man who was shot was treated and released from hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting continues.