Brandon police make 3 more arrests in shooting

Police in Brandon, Man., have made three further arrests in connection with a violent robbery that sent a man and teen to hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon.

A 39-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, both from the southwestern Manitoba city, were shot with a shotgun during a robbery at a business on Highland Avenue near First Street, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police had already charged a 61-year-old man from Calgary with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

On Saturday, police announced a 35-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman, all from Brandon, have also been arrested for their roles in the robbery.

All three face robbery with violence charges.

Police said the 35-year-old man was arrested just before 4:30 p.m. Friday after he was caught with a "substantial" amount of cash from the robbery.

Brandon police continue to investigate.

