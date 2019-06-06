Drugs, weapons charges laid after Brandon shooting

A man faces drug and weapons charges after police found two rifles and methamphetamine in a Brandon home where a woman was shot early Wednesday.

Police went to the home on Ninth Street, between Southern and Brandon avenues, after reports of gunfire shortly before 4 a.m.

A 34-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. She was later taken to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, Brandon police said Wednesday.

Everyone else in the home was taken in for questioning and police searched the residence.

Brandon police say a 34-year-old woman was shot early Wednesday morning. Police were still at the scene in the afternoon. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

During the search, officers found an ounce of meth, a long rifle and a sawed-off rifle, police said.

A 33-year-old man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking meth and unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm.

The Brandon police major crimes unit continues to investigate the shooting.

Police said Wednesday they do not believe the shooting was random.

More from CBC Manitoba: