Man, 24, charged with sexually abusing young girl over 5-year period: Brandon police

A 24-year-old man has been charged with sexually abusing a young girl over the past five years, police in Brandon, Man., say.

The man was arrested on Wednesday, after an investigation into abuse that police believe occurred between the spring of 2017 and spring of this year, a Thursday news release from the Brandon Police Service said.

The abuse started when the child was five years old and continued until she was nine.

The man, whom police did not name, was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

He was released and will appear in court on Dec. 5, police said.

CBC News contacted Brandon police for more information, but the staff sergeant on duty wasn't familiar with the particulars of the case and couldn't comment.