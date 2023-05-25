Teenage girl given meth, sexually assaulted, Brandon police say

Police have arrested a 23-year-old Brandon man accused of giving meth to a teenage girl and sexually assaulting her.

Police received a report Sunday that a man had allegedly given meth to a 15-year-old girl.

The girl was taken to the hospital by her parents to be treated, Brandon police said in a news release on Thursday.

Police investigated and say they learned the man and the teenager had been talking on Snapchat for 18 months.

He also took the girl to his home on several occasions, police said.

The man was arrested on Wednesday for luring, sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and administering a noxious thing.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 20.

