Missing Brandon man hasn't contacted relatives for 2 weeks, police say
Brandon police are asking for help to find a missing 33-year-old man.
Markus Huntinghawk is about 6 feet tall, with a medium build and brown hair and eyes
Markus Huntinghawk has not been seen or heard from for two weeks, police said in a news release on Thursday.
Anyone who might know where Huntinghawk is located is asked to contact Brandon police at 204-729-2345.
