Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Missing Brandon man hasn't contacted relatives for 2 weeks, police say

Brandon police are asking for help to find a missing 33-year-old man.

Markus Huntinghawk is about 6 feet tall, with a medium build and brown hair and eyes

CBC News ·
A man in a red shirt with black hair and a goatee looks at the camera with a straight face.
Markus Huntinghawk's relatives haven't seen or heard from him for two weeks, Brandon police say. (Submitted by Brandon Police Service)

Brandon police are asking for help finding a missing 33-year-old man.

Markus Huntinghawk has not been seen or heard from for two weeks, police said in a news release on Thursday.

Huntinghawk is about six feet tall, with a medium build and brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who might know where Huntinghawk is located is asked to contact Brandon police at 204-729-2345.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now