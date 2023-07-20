Missing Brandon man hasn't contacted relatives for 2 weeks, police say

Brandon police are asking for help finding a missing 33-year-old man.

Markus Huntinghawk has not been seen or heard from for two weeks, police said in a news release on Thursday.

Huntinghawk is about six feet tall, with a medium build and brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who might know where Huntinghawk is located is asked to contact Brandon police at 204-729-2345.

