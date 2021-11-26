Brandon police searching for missing 42-year-old man

The Brandon Police Service is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

Dale Stewart, 42, was last seen leaving his Brandon residence on Tuesday.

Stewart is described as five-foot-10, 185 lbs, with dark shaved hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and track pants under a camouflage winter jacket.

He may be driving a grey 2011 Mercedes C350 with Manitoba licence KNF134.

Brandon police are concerned for Stewart's well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact them at 204-729-2345.