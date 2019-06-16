Brandon police release video of man painting racist graffiti on 2 schools

Brandon police are calling on the public to help identify a suspect caught on camera on the weekend tagging two public schools with racist and anti-Semitic graffiti so they can better understand the source of his hatred.

Police say the graffiti spray painted on the exterior of Linden Lanes School and Vincent Massey High School in the early hours on Saturday morning included anti-Semitic comments and logos, hateful and vulgar messages, along with racial slurs — including the N-word.

Video surveillance released Wednesday on social media by police shows a man spray painting the outside of one of the schools.

Further to the still pic from 3 days ago, here is a video of the suspect. If anyone can ID this person please let us know. We would really like to meet and get a better understanding where this hate is coming from. 😢 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bdnmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bdnmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/RobrRuWd0e">pic.twitter.com/RobrRuWd0e</a> —@BrandonPolice

Brandon police Const. Myran Hamm explained why the police issued the tweet.

"It appears to me that this is a very angry individual, and it would be interesting to know the motivation behind the anger and get a better understand of what this person is thinking because at this time we can't really speak to what the motivation is or was behind the act."

Hamm, the acting public information officer for the day, said a few names have been brought forward from the public. With more than one name, investigators will have to corroborate the evidence and narrow it down to look for a match with the individual in the surveillance footage.

The hateful attack on two schools appears to be an isolated incident, Hamm said, with no new reports of similar instances received by officers in the past 24 hours.

Brandon police released camera footage of the suspect they believe acted alone. He is described as in his teens or early 20s. (Provided/Brandon Police Service)

School maintenance crews cleaned off the buildings before students returned for classes Monday.

While police continue to look for whoever vandalized the buildings, the school community is trying to grapple with what happened.

It would be interesting to know the motivation behind the anger and get a better understand of what this person is thinking. - Const. Myran Hamm

Linda Ross, board chair for the Brandon School Division, spoke about how teachers and students are dealing with the hateful vandalism, which she said was "enough to certainly be of considerable concern."

"We need to keep bringing the message home, not only to our students, but to the community at-large, that acceptance is important, and inclusion, and being kind to one another … and also teaching of social behaviours are also really important so that we're educating people who will be good citizens and good humans overall."

Although Ross said the school division has rarely dealt with these kind of instances, and incidents of this magnitude of unheard of, hate crimes across the country are on the rise, reaching an all-time high in 2017, according to Statistics Canada data.

Although Canada's Criminal Code does not clearly define hate crimes, judges can impose more severe sentences in cases where a crime was motivated by "bias, prejudice or hate based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity or expression, or on any other similar factor."

Criminal law covers public incitement and wilful promotion of hatred, which, according to the legal definition, includes communicating hateful messages by a visible means in a public place.

There is no information as to why these particular schools were targeted by the anti-Semitic graffiti and racist rhetoric.

CBC News asked whether the most recent anti-Semitic, racist and other hateful messages are part of a trend in the city. Brandon police were not able to comment until their local statistician reports back to them.