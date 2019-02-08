Skip to Main Content
Driver sought after stolen vehicle crashes following Brandon police pursuit

Police in Brandon are looking for the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed following a pursuit through the city on Thursday evening.

Police called off the pursuit due to street conditions before vehicle crashed

Brandon police caught up with the vehicle after it crashed into a parked vehicle, but the driver had fled. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

Brandon police said the vehicle, which was reported stolen from Winnipeg, was first spotted by officers in the 500 block of Rosser Avenue East, in the city's east end, around 8:30 p.m.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit began, but was called off a short time later due to street conditions, police said Friday.

The vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle a short time later near Rosser Avenue and 22nd Street, in Brandon's west end, a short time later.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen from Winnipeg. (Riley Laychuk/CBC )

Police said the driver fled the scene, but a 40-year-old Winnipeg woman, who officers said was a passenger in the vehicle, was still at the scene.

She was arrested and was expected in court Friday.

Police said the driver still hasn't been located.

Charges are pending, according to police.

