Brandon police ask public to help find missing woman

Police in Brandon, Man., want the public's help finding a woman who was last seen by her family in July.

Amanda (Mandi) Ricard, 40, was reported missing on Oct. 19.

It's unusual for Ricard to go so long without contacting her family in some way, the Brandon Police Service said in a news release.

Ricard, who has used the surname LaChance in the past, suffers from schizophrenia.

She's 5 feet, seven inches, and about 115 pounds, with a slim build, hazel/green eyes and long blond hair, although she's changed her hair colour in the past. She has a tattoo of 007 on her right forearm and a vine with red leaves on her left forearm.

Ricard has frequented Calgary and Banff in the past and may have returned, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 204-729-2345.