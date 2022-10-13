80-year-old hit by pickup truck in Brandon dies, driver arrested

An 80-year-old man who was hit by a pickup truck last month has died, and the 67-year-old driver of the truck involved in the collision has been arrested, Brandon police say.

Police were called to a collision at a crosswalk in the 1900 block of Richmond Avenue in the southwestern Manitoba city around 10 a.m. on Oct. 4, the Brandon Police Service said in a news release last week.

According to police, a Ford F-150 pickup driving westbound struck the 80-year-old man, who was crossing the street.

The driver of the truck left the scene of the collision, police say. The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A few hours later, police found the driver of the truck and arrested him.

Police learned on Tuesday, a week after the collision, that the pedestrian had died of his injuries, according to a Thursday news release.

After police learned of the pedestrian's death, they arrested the 67-year-old driver again and charged him with failing to remain at the scene of an accident causing death.

He was released and will appear in court on Dec. 12, 2022.

