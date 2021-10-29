Brandon police officer under investigation for alleged dangerous driving on Trans-Canada

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating allegations of dangerous driving against an on-duty Brandon police officer.

A witness reported seeing the officer operating a Brandon Police Service vehicle driving at an excessive speed and following other vehicles too closely on Highway 1, in the Headingley area, around 7:15 p.m. last Saturday, according to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

The incident was reported to the Brandon Police Service by a concerned driver on Tuesday, which informed the investigative unit the next day, a news release from the IIU said.

On Friday, the Independent Investigation Unit said its civilian director, Zane Tessler, had determined it was in the public interest to investigate.

No other details about the incident were made available.