Off-duty Brandon police officer accused of domestic assault, Manitoba police watchdog investigating

An allegation of a domestic assault committed by an off-duty police officer in Brandon has prompted an investigation by Manitoba's police watchdog.

The Brandon Police Service was notified of the assault allegation assault on Sunday, and in turn notified the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba that day, according to a Wednesday news release from the watchdog agency.

The unit is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba, whether on-duty or off-duty. The unit's civilian director ruled that although there were no serious injuries, an investigation into the matter is in the public's interest, the release said.

No further details about the incident or the officer's current status of employment were provided. The investigation is ongoing, the watchdog said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the April 2 incident or has other information is asked to call the Independent Investigation Unit at 1-844-667-6060.

