Missing Brandon man found dead in rural area

A man reported missing in Brandon last week has been found dead in a rural area out of town.

Dale Stewart, 42, was last seen leaving his Brandon residence on Tuesday and reported missing by police the next day.

He was found dead on Saturday in the rural municipality of North Cyprus Langford, Brandon police said in a news release on Monday.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, police said, but the investigation is ongoing.

Brandon Police offered their condolences to friends and family of Stewart.