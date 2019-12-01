Skip to Main Content
Brandon police seek public's help in search for missing 62-year-old man
Brandon police are requesting the public's help in locating Douglas Hicks, 62, who was last seen Friday evening in the city.

Police are requesting the public's assistance in the search for Douglas Hicks, 62, last seen Friday in Brandon, Man. (Submitted by Brandon Police Service)

Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man missing since Friday in Brandon, Man.

Douglas Hicks, 62, was last seen by family on Friday evening at about 6:30 p.m. in the east end of Brandon, police said in a press release on Sunday afternoon.

He is described as five feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with a tightly shaved goatee. He was wearing a red-and-grey quilted plaid lumber jacket, a black hoodie, blue jeans and black runners.

Police said his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Officers do not believe Hicks is a threat to the public and his disappearance is not being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts should contact the Brandon Police Service at (204)729-2345.

