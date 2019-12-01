Brandon police seek public's help in search for missing 62-year-old man
Douglas Hicks was last seen Friday around suppertime in Brandon's east end
Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man missing since Friday in Brandon, Man.
Douglas Hicks, 62, was last seen by family on Friday evening at about 6:30 p.m. in the east end of Brandon, police said in a press release on Sunday afternoon.
He is described as five feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds, with a tightly shaved goatee. He was wearing a red-and-grey quilted plaid lumber jacket, a black hoodie, blue jeans and black runners.
Police said his family is concerned for his wellbeing.
Officers do not believe Hicks is a threat to the public and his disappearance is not being treated as suspicious.
Anyone with information related to his whereabouts should contact the Brandon Police Service at (204)729-2345.
