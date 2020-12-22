Brandon police ask for help to find man missing for over a week

Adam Klimchuk, 23, is described as roughly six feet tall and about 200 pounds. (Submitted by the Brandon Police Service)

Brandon police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 23-year-old man.

Adam Klimchuk was reported missing on Dec. 18, the Brandon Police Service said in a news release Monday.

His family has not heard from him since Dec. 9, police said, and he was last confirmed to be in Brandon on Dec. 10. Police say it's possible Klimchuk left Brandon.

Klimchuk's family is concerned for his well-being, the release said.

Police describe Klimchuk as roughly six feet tall and about 200 pounds. He lives in the Roblin area.

Klimchuk was last seen traveling in a red 1997 GMC pickup truck with an extended cab, with the licence plate DDU 839.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Brandon police at 204-729-2345.