Brandon girl, 15, not seen in over a month

Police in western Manitoba are asking the public for help to find a teenage girl who's been missing for more than one month.

Brandon police say 15-year-old Twyla Shingoose hasn't been seen by her caregivers since July 19, and they're concerned for her wellbeing.



Shingoose is about five feet two inches, weighs about 105 pounds and has long black hair. It's not known what she was wearing when she left her home.

Anyone who has information on Shingoose's whereabouts is asked to contact Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345.

More from CBC Manitoba: