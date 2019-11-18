Brandon police seek help identifying woman hit by vehicle Monday morning

Brandon police are appealing for help identifying a woman that was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured on Monday morning.

Police said the woman was crossing Park Avenue on foot, at 26th Street, at about 9:20 a.m. Monday when she was hit by a motorist turning eastbound onto Park Avenue.

The woman suffered a significant head injury and has since been transported to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, police said.

However, police say the woman had no form of identification and was only carrying a set of keys. All efforts to identify her have been negative so far.

Brandon police closed the intersection of 26th Street and Park Avenue for several hours on Monday after a woman was hit by a vehicle. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Police describe the woman as possibly being in her 60s, with an average build and short, grey hair. At the time, she was wearing a predominantly red winter coat with black pants, grey shoes and a toque.

Brandon police are asking anyone with information regarding the woman's identity to contact investigators at 204-729-2345.

Police are still investigating the collision.