Brandon police seek help identifying woman hit by vehicle Monday morning
Police said the woman, possibly in her 60s, was hit while crossing Park Avenue and 26th Street on Monday
Brandon police are appealing for help identifying a woman that was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured on Monday morning.
Police said the woman was crossing Park Avenue on foot, at 26th Street, at about 9:20 a.m. Monday when she was hit by a motorist turning eastbound onto Park Avenue.
The woman suffered a significant head injury and has since been transported to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, police said.
However, police say the woman had no form of identification and was only carrying a set of keys. All efforts to identify her have been negative so far.
Police describe the woman as possibly being in her 60s, with an average build and short, grey hair. At the time, she was wearing a predominantly red winter coat with black pants, grey shoes and a toque.
Brandon police are asking anyone with information regarding the woman's identity to contact investigators at 204-729-2345.
Police are still investigating the collision.
