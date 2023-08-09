Brandon police investigating homicide after badly injured man found in back alley

The death of a man found unconscious in the Manitoba's second-largest city Tuesday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Brandon Police Service says.

Officers were called with a report of an unconscious man just before midnight, a Wednesday news release said.

The man was found in a back lane of a residential neighbourhood between 12th Street and 13th Street, Sgt. Kirby Sararas told CBC.

The age of the victim wasn't available yet as officers are working to confirm his identity, she said, but he was an adult.

The man had serious injuries, according to the police news release. Witnesses attempted to perform CPR on the victim before paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sararas said she wasn't able to say yet what the injuries were or what officers believe happened, but that the seriousness of the injuries led to his death being treated as a homicide.

The Brandon Police Service's major crime unit and a forensics team continue to investigate.