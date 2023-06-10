Brandon police investigate homicide

The Brandon Police Service is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning, a statement from the service says.

A 911 caller reported that a man who had been in a fight in near Louise Avenue and 7th Street was injured and needed an ambulance, police say. Police arrived at the scene at about 4:42 a.m. and found the man with serious injuries.

An ambulance arrived and brought him to Brandon Regional Health Centre where he later died.

The service has made no arrests and asks anyone with information about this incident to contact the Brandon Police Service or Crimestoppers at 204-727-(TIPS) 8477, or by texting BCSTIP and your message to CRIMES (274637).

