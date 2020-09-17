Police watchdog investigating report man was injured by 'less-lethal' firearm in 2017 Brandon arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating an arrest by Brandon police that dates back more than three years.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said the case involves a man who was arrested after a standoff in the southwest Manitoba city in February 2017.

The agency said in a Thursday news release that officers used what they call a "less-lethal firearm" to subdue and arrest the man. At the time, police said the man was not injured.

But now, the IIU said new information was received by police that indicated the man was injured during the incident.

The agency, which is required to investigate all serious incidents involving Manitoba police, said an investigation is now mandatory, but did not elaborate on the new information or injuries.

The IIU didn't specify what type of weapon was used, but has previously used the term "less-lethal firearm" to refer to "beanbag" rounds fired from a shotgun.

