Brandon police on scene of 'high-risk incident'

Brandon police are preventing access to a residential neighbourhood due to what they are calling a high-risk incident.

Members of the tactical support team were seen with guns drawn just off of Second Street, near Lorne Avenue, on Thursday afternoon.

Police have cordoned off a section of the Brandon's core as a result.

They have asked that the public stay away from the area, including First Street and Lorne Avenue, as well as Second Street between Princess and Louise avenues.