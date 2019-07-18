Brandon police on scene of 'high-risk incident'
Public asked to stay away from section of residential neighbourhood
Brandon police are preventing access to a residential neighbourhood due to what they are calling a high-risk incident.
Members of the tactical support team were seen with guns drawn just off of Second Street, near Lorne Avenue, on Thursday afternoon.
Police have cordoned off a section of the Brandon's core as a result.
They have asked that the public stay away from the area, including First Street and Lorne Avenue, as well as Second Street between Princess and Louise avenues.
Post #1: Brandon Police Service Members are involved in a high risk incident in the 300 block of 2nd St. We are requesting that members of the public stay away from the area surrounding the 300 block of 2nd St including 1st St & Lorne Ave, the 200 through 400 block of 2nd St.—@BrandonPolice
With files from Riley Laychuk