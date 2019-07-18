Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Brandon police on scene of 'high-risk incident'

Brandon police are preventing access to a residential neighbourhood due to what they are calling a high-risk incident.

Public asked to stay away from section of residential neighbourhood

CBC News ·
Members of Brandon's tactical support team are spotted off of Second Street Thursday afternoon in response to a 'high-risk incident.' (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Members of the tactical support team were seen with guns drawn just off of Second Street, near Lorne Avenue, on Thursday afternoon.

Police have cordoned off a section of the Brandon's core as a result.

They have asked that the public stay away from the area, including First Street and Lorne Avenue, as well as Second Street between Princess and Louise avenues.

With files from Riley Laychuk

