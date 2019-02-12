Police seize $48K of fentanyl, Taser-like weapon during traffic stop

Brandon police seized up to $48,000 worth of fentanyl and a Taser-like weapon disguised as a flashlight after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Officers stopped the car shortly before 11:45 a.m., Brandon police wrote in a news release Thursday.

During the investigation, police found 80 grams of fentanyl — with a maximum street value of $48,000 — as well as a quantity of cash.

One of the two men in the car also had a conductive energy weapon disguised as a flashlight, police wrote.

Both men were arrested as a result of the investigation.

A Starbuck, Man., man, 59, has been charged with breaching court-ordered recognizance connected with the drugs and associating with the other man in the vehicle.

A Winnipeg man, 35, was arrested on a Manitoba-wide warrant for assault and mischief under $5,000.

They are set to appear in court on Thursday.

More from CBC Manitoba: