Police seize $48K of fentanyl, Taser-like weapon during traffic stop
Charges laid against 2 suspects
Brandon police seized up to $48,000 worth of fentanyl and a Taser-like weapon disguised as a flashlight after a traffic stop on Wednesday.
Officers stopped the car shortly before 11:45 a.m., Brandon police wrote in a news release Thursday.
During the investigation, police found 80 grams of fentanyl — with a maximum street value of $48,000 — as well as a quantity of cash.
One of the two men in the car also had a conductive energy weapon disguised as a flashlight, police wrote.
Both men were arrested as a result of the investigation.
A Starbuck, Man., man, 59, has been charged with breaching court-ordered recognizance connected with the drugs and associating with the other man in the vehicle.
A Winnipeg man, 35, was arrested on a Manitoba-wide warrant for assault and mischief under $5,000.
They are set to appear in court on Thursday.
More from CBC Manitoba: