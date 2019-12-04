'He was very loved': Missing Brandon man found dead, police say

Brandon police say a body found near a bridge in the city on Tuesday is that of a man who went missing last week.

Police say 62-year-old Douglas Hicks' body was found just after 4 p.m. near the First Street Bridge.

Hicks was last seen on the evening of Nov. 29, 2019, in Brandon's east end. On Sunday, police asked the public for help finding him.

His daughter, Beth Hicks, said he was a patient at Brandon's Centre for Adult Psychiatry and had been out for supper with another family member, but did not return to the facility afterwards.

Her father also had no phone or wallet on him at the time he was last seen.

His other daughter Aislinn Hicks tweeted Wednesday to thank people who had helped in the search.

"He was very loved and words can't describe how much he is going to be missed," she wrote.