Brandon police search for man accused of multiple hit and runs, fleeing police in stolen truck

Police have identified a suspect after a series of hit and runs in the Brandon area caused serious injuries to a passenger in a stolen truck.

Brandon police are looking for Dustyn Price of Waywayseecappo First Nation, who they allege was driving a stolen brown 2012 Ford F-250 with the Manitoba licence plate GNT 296 that fled when police tried to stop it.

Price, 42, is described as 6 feet, 1 inch, and 180 pounds, with brown hair and grey eyes.

Police spotted the stolen truck in the southwestern Manitoba city in the area of Van Horne Avenue and 10th Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday, they said in a news release.

The driver of the Ford F-250 wouldn't stop for officers and police believe it was then involved in several hit and runs that caused "extensive damage" to the truck.

About half an hour after they tried to stop the truck, an injured woman was dropped off near the Brandon hospital.

Police believe she was a passenger in the truck who was injured in the hit and runs and was dropped off by the driver, who then evaded police again.

The woman, who had serious but non-life-threatening injuries, was taken by police to the emergency room to have her injuries treated.

Price is wanted by police for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, driving while prohibited and failing to comply with a release order.

Police ask anyone who sees the truck to call them at 204-729-2345 or 911 in the case of an emergency.