89-year-old man dies of injuries after crash in Brandon, Man., earlier this month

An 89-year-old man has died of his injuries after two pickup trucks crashed in east Brandon earlier this month, police said in a news release on Thursday.

The man was driving one of the two trucks that collided near the intersection of Victoria Avenue E. and Highway 110 around 2 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Police believe the 89-year-old man was driving his pickup truck east on Victoria and crossed the highway when it wasn't safe.

His truck and a pickup going south on Highway 10 crashed.

The 89-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the other driver, a 22-year-old man, was not hurt.

Police later learned the 89-year-old died of his injuries.

