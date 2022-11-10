89-year-old man dies of injuries after crash in Brandon, Man., earlier this month
An 89-year-old man has died of his injuries after two pickup trucks crashed in east Brandon earlier this month, police said in a news release on Thursday.
Man driving east on Victoria Avenue E. tried to cross highway when it wasn't safe, police say
An 89-year-old man has died of his injuries after two pickup trucks crashed in east Brandon earlier this month, police said in a news release on Thursday.
The man was driving one of the two trucks that collided near the intersection of Victoria Avenue E. and Highway 110 around 2 p.m. on Nov. 1.
Police believe the 89-year-old man was driving his pickup truck east on Victoria and crossed the highway when it wasn't safe.
His truck and a pickup going south on Highway 10 crashed.
The 89-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the other driver, a 22-year-old man, was not hurt.
Police later learned the 89-year-old died of his injuries.
More from CBC Manitoba: