Crash involving Brandon police vehicle under IIU microscope

A crash involving a Brandon police vehicle is under the microscope by Manitoba's police watchdog.

The investigation stems from a crash on Dec. 1, 2018, when an on-duty Brandon police officer hit another vehicle while backing up, the Independent Investigation Unit said in a release on Wednesday.

The IIU said it was notified on Dec. 18, 2018 that a review of the collision revealed the officer's statement that the police vehicle was rear-ended was inconsistent with the vehicle's audio and video recording of it.

The IIU said, while it is not mandatory to investigate, it will look into whether charges should be laid under the Highway Traffic Act.