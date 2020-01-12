Man arrested in high-speed police chase led officers on pursuits 2 other times: Brandon police

A 30-year-old man from Rapid City, Man. has been arrested after leading Brandon police on a high-speed chase that began in the western Manitoba city early Sunday morning.

At 3 a.m., a Brandon police officer noticed a pickup truck driving with no licence plate and a towel covering a broken rear passenger window, the Brandon Police Service said in a news release. The vehicle matched the description of a truck stolen in Carberry, Man. more than a month ago.

When the officer caught up with the driver and tried to pull him over, the man took off, leading police on a high-speed chase outside the perimeter of the city about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

Police said the man blew through a stop sign and a red light before reaching the city limits, at one point travelling 165 km/h.

The chase did not meet any other traffic, so police continued to pursue the man as he headed toward the community of Alexander, Man. — which is about 30 kilometres west of Brandon.

Police said the pursuit ended when the man drove over a set of railway tracks, deflating all four tires.

Officers arrested the man, who was found to be on probation for convictions in two previous high-speed police chases. He was charged with dangerous driving, possession of stolen property, flight from police, resisting arrest and breach of probation. The man was taken to the Brandon Correctional Centre and was set to appear for a bail hearing Sunday morning.

The passenger of the truck, a 34-year-old woman from Erickson, Man., was arrested for possession of stolen property and also taken to the correctional centre. She was set to be released Sunday morning and appear in court on March 2.