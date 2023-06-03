Brandon police charge man for alleged sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

The Brandon Police Service has arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

The suspect and the victim are known to each other, the service said in a news release Thursday.

Police received a report of the assault on Tuesday before midnight and arrested a man on Wednesday around 2 a.m. Police obtained a warrant to search the man's home at about 11:30 a.m.

The suspect appeared in court later that day and was remanded in custody, police said. He has been charged with invitation to sexual touching, sexual Interference, sexual assault, and failure to comply with a release order.

