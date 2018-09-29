Pointing cell phone at police a bad idea for man on court order not to have cell phone

A Brandon man is likely regretting a decision to shoot video of police officers Friday night.

Officers were responding to a disturbance at a home in the western Manitoba city's downtown around 9:15 p.m. when they noticed a man pointing a cell phone at them.

They say the man told them they were being videotaped and put onto Facebook.

The problem is the man is not allowed to possess a cell phone and is prohibited from accessing the ​internet due to previous child pornography charges.

The man was arrested and was to appear in court Saturday morning.

