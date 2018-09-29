New
Pointing cell phone at police a bad idea for man on court order not to have cell phone
A Brandon man is likely regretting a decision to shoot video of police officers Friday night.
Man prohibited from possessing cell phone due to child pornography charges
Officers were responding to a disturbance at a home in the western Manitoba city's downtown around 9:15 p.m. when they noticed a man pointing a cell phone at them.
They say the man told them they were being videotaped and put onto Facebook.
The problem is the man is not allowed to possess a cell phone and is prohibited from accessing the internet due to previous child pornography charges.
The man was arrested and was to appear in court Saturday morning.
