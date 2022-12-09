Brandon's 18th Street Daly Bridge closed after pedestrian hit by vehicle

Brandon police have closed a bridge in the western Manitoba city after a vehicle hit a pedestrian, sending the person to hospital.

Officers were called to the 18th Street Daly Bridge just before 6:30 a.m., and paramedics took the pedestrian to hospital, said Const. Jason Medwechuk with the Brandon Police Service's public information office.

The pedestrian's medical status isn't known at this time.

Officers closed all lanes to all forms of traffic, including pedestrians, and the bridge expected to be closed for several hours as they investigate.

Traffic is being rerouted to 26th Street.

On Wednesday, another pedestrian was hit by a truck in another part of Brandon.

Police and emergency crews responded to a report of a collision between a truck and pedestrian in the area of 34th Street and Victoria Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The 69-year-old man driving the truck showed signs of being intoxicated, police said. He provided samples of his breath and police suspended his licence.

The 26-year-old woman who was hit had minor injuries and was treated at the hospital.