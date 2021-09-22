Family recalls harrowing fire that consumed 4-storey Brandon condo building

Wendy Thom wasn't home when a fire broke out Tuesday night at the Brandon, Man., condo building where she lives with her two adult children — but when she heard about the blaze, she frantically rushed back.

"I didn't know what to think. I started shaking as I got closer to the fire and all I could think of was my kids — I wonder if they got out," she said Wednesday.

"I just started rushing through and I said, 'I'm in a hurry! I'm in a hurry! I'm trying to find my kids!' And as I went around the corner, thank God they were standing right there, where I could find them fast," she said.

"By then the whole building was up in flames. It was engulfed."

Fire crews were called to the fire at the four-storey Pacific Avenue building just before 9 p.m., Brandon Police Service Sgt. Kirby Sararas told CBC News later Tuesday night.

Before the building was engulfed, emergency personnel managed to get inside and knock on the doors of each suite to alert tenants.

There were no reported injuries, but as of Wednesday afternoon, firefighters were still at the building, ensuring hot spots were put out.

While Thom is relieved her family is alive and well, she and the other residents in the 47-unit building are now homeless.

Firefighters battled a fire at 1400 Pacific Ave. in Brandon all night on Tuesday. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Her daughter, Leslie Thom, said she was taking a nap when she woke to the sound of fire alarms at about 8:45 p.m. She smelled smoke and yelled for her brother to grab his essentials so they could get out.

"I'm a little shaken up, and trying to figure out what to do now," Leslie said.

The Thom family is among a number of evacuees who are staying temporarily at the Victoria Inn, where the City of Brandon has set up an emergency social services centre.

Meanwhile, Brandon Fire and Emergency Services is just beginning to investigate the cause of the fire with the fire commissioner's office. Officials are surveying the building to see if it's safe for people to go back in to get their belongings, said Terry Parlow, the city's deputy fire chief.

"Once that's completed, we'll probably complete the investigation side of it and we'll … co-ordinate with the tenants to be able to go in there one at a time and look at their contents and get as much as they can," Parlow said.

"We're hoping that over the next few days we'll be able to do that."

The fourth floor of the condo building on Pacific Avenue in Brandon is severely damaged. The fire commissioner's office is currently investigating the cause of the fire, while local firefighters are determining whether the building is stable enough for people to go back in to retrieve their belongings. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Parlow said this is one of the largest fires he's seen in recent years, and although crews arrived quickly, the fire spread rapidly.

"With regards to building materials and such, they do go rather quickly. The fact that we were able to have a quick response and get on it as quickly as we did has allowed us to actually be able to do a better investigation of the area," he said.

As for the Thom family, they're now looking for a new place to live after moving into their apartment only a week ago.

"I just got that home. Now I got to look for another one," Wendy said.

"It's so hard to find homes in Brandon, and you find a decent one and it's gone down to ashes."