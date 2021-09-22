Skip to Main Content
Manitoba·Breaking

Giant fire erupts at Brandon condo building

A multi-level building on Pacific Avenue went up in flames Tuesday night.

Fire pours from top floor of 4-storey residential building on Pacific Avenue

CBC News ·
This multi-level building went up in flames shortly before 9 p.m. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

A four-storey residential condo building in Brandon went up in flames Tuesday night.

Fire crews were seen dousing the blaze at 1400 Pacific Avenue around 9 p.m.

It isn't clear what caused the fire or whether anyone has been injured.

CBC News has reached out to the City of Brandon and the local fire department for more information.

Firefighters taped off surrounding streets while crews battled the blaze. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

With files from Riley Laychuk

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now