Giant fire erupts at Brandon condo building

A four-storey residential condo building in Brandon went up in flames Tuesday night.

Fire crews were seen dousing the blaze at 1400 Pacific Avenue around 9 p.m.

It isn't clear what caused the fire or whether anyone has been injured.

CBC News has reached out to the City of Brandon and the local fire department for more information.

Police have pushed bystanders back to 13th and Pacific area. Can hear BBQ propane tanks exploding from here. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCManitoba?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCManitoba</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bdnmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bdnmb</a> <a href="https://t.co/pDHBO1glfU">pic.twitter.com/pDHBO1glfU</a> —@RileyLaychuk