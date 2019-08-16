Brandon police use wedding card in search for owner of recovered personal items

If you recognize this wedding card and you can't find your purse, you might want to give Brandon police a call.

Brandon police are working to reunite the owner of a stolen purse with belongings taken from a car Thursday morning.

Police responded to a report of youth entering vehicles in the Green Acres area just before 6:30 a.m.

Four boys were found and face charges, authorities say.

A 12-year-old, 13-year-old and 14-year-old will appear in court on Sept. 17 to face charges of possessing property obtained by crime.

The fourth suspect, a 15-year-old, was in breach of a court-ordered condition not to be in possession of a weapon; he had two knives concealed in his waistband, police said.

The 15-year-old also had a purse that contained money and personal items, they said.

The boy was detained at the Brandon Correctional Centre and appeared in court Thursday on charges of possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply with an undertaking by a judge and possessing a dangerous weapon.

Police said there was no ID found in the purse and nobody had filed a complaint matching the stolen items.

Inside the purse, police found a wedding card and a letter. If you think the purse belongs to you, call 204-729-2345 and reference file 20191222867 so an investigator can contact you.