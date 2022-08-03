Brandon officer accused of driving offences won't face charges, IIU says

Manitoba's police watchdog won't be pursuing criminal charges against a Brandon police officer accused of driving offences last fall.

The on-duty officer was alleged to have driven at an "excessive speed" while following too closely behind other drivers on Oct. 23, 2021, in the Headingley area on the Trans-Canada Highway.

A driver reported the concerns a few days later and the case was forwarded to the IIU for investigation shortly after.

Investigators met with the Brandon Police Service officer, his partner in the cruiser that day and four civilian witnesses, including the person who filed the complaint, the IIU said.

They also reviewed GPS data from the cruiser, dispatch calls and reports, police service cell block video, the complaint against the officer and a copy of the BPS service policy.

Independent Investigation Unit civilian director Zane Tessler concluded there weren't reasonable grounds to pursue charges after the investigation into the Brandon Police Service officer, the IIU said in a news release Wednesday.

The investigation is now closed.

