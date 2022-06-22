Brandon starts citywide mosquito fogging Wednesday

Mosquito fogging will begin this week in Brandon following a stretch of hot, muggy and wet conditions throughout much of southern Manitoba.

Citywide nuisance mosquito fogging begins Wednesday, following a council vote on Monday that ordered the program to begin immediately, according to a news release from the City of Brandon.

City crews will begin Wednesday and Thursday night, pending weather conditions. Crews will postpone fogging if it rains, the winds are faster than 16 kilometres per hour or the temperature drops below 13 C, the city's Tuesday news release said.

Fogging will start Wednesday at about 10 p.m. in all areas south of Victoria Avenue — from Victoria to about three kilometres south of Patricia Avenue, and from 66th Street to 49th Street E.

Around the same time Thursday, fogging will take place in all areas north of Victoria — from Victoria to Sandison Road at the Brandon Municipal Airport, and from 66th to 49th.

The city will use the insecticide DeltaGard 20EW, which is approved by Health Canada. The city said that product is lower risk than what Brandon used in past years.

Exposure to non-target insects, birds, mammals, fish and plants is "expected to be minimal, given the reduced application rate, timing of application, and the minimal deposits in soil, water and plants that are anticipated from this application," the city says.

Those who wish to register their property as a no-fogging buffer zone can do so online or fill out an application in person at the city's parks complex at 2020 McGregor Ave. until Wednesday at 3 p.m. People can also call 204-729-2148 for more information.

The city recommends Brandonites take the following steps to minimize fogging exposure:

Stay indoors during and right after fogging.

Keep windows and doors closed, shut off air conditioning and close vents during fogging.

Bring laundry, pets, toys indoors

Rinse off children's yard play equipment after fogging.

Cover swimming pools.

Wash homegrown fruit and vegetables before eating.

The city also recommends property owners do what they can to minimize mosquito populations by draining eavestroughs, covering rain water containers and dumping out standing water.

More information is available on the City of Brandon's website.

