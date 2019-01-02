Brandon police ask for help finding missing teen
Brandon police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old boy.
Josh Beaulieu, 14, missing since Christmas Eve, police say
Josh Beaulieu has been missing since Dec. 24, police say.
He's described as five-foot-six and 115 pounds, with straight, short brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Beaulieu's current whereabouts is asked to call the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345.
