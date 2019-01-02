Brandon police ask for help finding missing teen

Brandon police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old boy.

Josh Beaulieu has been missing since Dec. 24, police say.

Josh Beaulieu, 14, has been missing since Christmas Eve, Brandon police said. (Submitted by Brandon Police Service)

He's described as five-foot-six and 115 pounds, with straight, short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Beaulieu's current whereabouts is asked to call the Brandon Police Service at 204-729-2345.

