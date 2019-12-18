Brandon massage therapist charged with 6 more counts of sexual assault

A Brandon massage therapist already facing two charges of sexual assault has been charged with another six counts after more people have made allegations against him, police say.

The 54-year-old man was charged on Nov. 28, after two women accused him of making inappropriate sexual comments while also touching them in a sexual manner on separate occasions, Brandon police said.

Since that report, six other women have come forward with similar accusations, police said.

The reports were made separately, police said.

The man was arrested again on Tuesday and charged with six more counts of sexual assault dating from February to August 2019.

Police said he was working as an independent contractor at a business at the time of the alleged incidents. Since his initial arrest, he has taken a leave of absence and is no longer seeing clients out of the business.

The man will appear in court on all eight charges on Jan. 20.

Brandon is about 200 kilometres west of Winnipeg.