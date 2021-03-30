'Bring life to the street:' City of Brandon waiving license fees for pop-up patios

The City of Brandon is waiving fees for businesses hoping to expand their footprint onto the sidewalk or street during the pandemic.

The city's temporary sidewalk/on-street patio program will allow food and beverage establishments to set up outdoor patios on city property without having to pay fees to the city, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

The city will also offer the required safety signs for on-street patios at no cost to the businesses that apply.

"The patio program is one way the city can work to provide greater flexibility to eating and drinking establishments during this challenging time," Ryan Nickel, the director of planning and buildings, said in the release.

"We are hoping that many local businesses take us up on the program and bring life to the street during the pandemic and into the future."

The new program isn't meant to be a one-off to support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is also part of the Downtown Brandon Secondary Plan, meant to support and promote new businesses.

The patio program is open to all Brandon businesses, not just those in the downtown core.

