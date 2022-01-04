Manitoba teacher arrested, charged with sexual assault of student

RCMP have charged a 39-year-old Brandon, Man., teacher with a number of sexual offences dating back to 2010.

Police received a report in May 2021 of sexual abuse that occurred over the course of a calendar year, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

The accuser was a teenage student and the accused was a teacher, both at a school in the Turtle Mountain School Division.

On Dec. 22, RCMP arrested and charged a 39-year-old man from Brandon with two counts of sexual assault as well as luring and sexual exploitation of a young person by someone in a position of trust or authority.

The man is currently listed as a teacher in the Brandon School Division.

CBC News has requested comment from the school division, as well as clarity on his current employment status.

The man was released with a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Killarney, Man., on March 8.

Under the Criminal Code, people under 18 can't consent to sex with a person in a position of trust or authority over them.

There's no time limit on reporting sexual assault to police.

