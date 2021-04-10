Widespread power outage affecting 3,500 people in Brandon, Man.

Manitoba Hydro crews are responding to a power outage that has roughly 3,500 customers from all over Brandon and the surrounding area in the dark on Saturday morning.

The utility began getting calls about the outage at about 6 a.m., Anthonie Koop, a spokesperson from Manitoba Hydro, said in an email.

Koop says there's no information about the cause of the outage.

There's also no estimated time of restoration.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> We are responding to an outage affecting approximately 3,500 customers in Brandon this morning. No estimate for restoration at this time. <a href="https://t.co/nB2WFqHfRQ">pic.twitter.com/nB2WFqHfRQ</a> —@manitobahydro

