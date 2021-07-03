City of Brandon to fog for mosquitoes this weekend

The City of Brandon will fog for mosquitoes this weekend.

In a news release, the city said trap counts from this past weekend exceeded the thresholds to warrant a city-wide fog for adult mosquito control.

The city said fogging will begin Saturday at 10 p.m., weather permitting. Fogging will not take place if it is raining, if the temperature dips below 15 C or if the wind speed is higher than 16 km/h.

Areas south of Victoria Avenue are slated for fogging Saturday night, while areas north of Victoria Avenue are slated for fogging beginning at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The city said it plans to use DeltaGard 20EW, which is approved for use by Health Canada and is a lower-risk product compared to the product used in past years. The city said exposure to bees, birds, mammals, fish and plants is expected to be minimal.

Residents are advised to stay indoors while fogging is taking places in their area and to close doors and windows, as well as brings toys and other items inside.

If weather does not allow for fogging, the city said alternate dates will be announced.