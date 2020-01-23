Brandon police investigate March homicide first reported as cardiac arrest

Brandon police are investigating a months-old homicide after an autopsy revealed a man's death was not from natural causes, says a news release distributed on Thursday.

Police were called about an unresponsive man in cardiac arrest at a home on Willowdale Crescent at Williamson Drive in Brandon's Westview neighbourhood on March 1 at 7:40 a.m.

The man, later identified as Eugene Kakewash, 49, was dead when police arrived.

An autopsy report said he died of unnatural causes, but police won't reveal the cause of death because that could jeopardize the outcome of their investigation, they said.

Officers in the Brandon Police Service major crimes section believe his death was a homicide.

Anyone who has information about Kakewash's death is asked to contact Brandon police at 204-729-2345.