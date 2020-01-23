Skip to Main Content
Brandon police investigate March homicide first reported as cardiac arrest
Manitoba

Brandon police are investigating a homicide that took place last March, says a news release distributed on Thursday.

Autopsy reveals Eugene Kakewash, 49, did not die of natural causes

CBC News ·
Brandon police are investigating a homicide that was first reported as a health issue. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Brandon police are investigating a months-old homicide after an autopsy revealed a man's death was not from natural causes, says a news release distributed on Thursday.

Police were called about an unresponsive man in cardiac arrest at a home on Willowdale Crescent at Williamson Drive in Brandon's Westview neighbourhood on March 1 at 7:40 a.m.

The man, later identified as Eugene Kakewash, 49, was dead when police arrived.

An autopsy report said he died of unnatural causes, but police won't reveal the cause of death because that could jeopardize the outcome of their investigation, they said.

Officers in the Brandon Police Service major crimes section believe his death was a homicide.

Anyone who has information about Kakewash's death is asked to contact Brandon police at 204-729-2345.

