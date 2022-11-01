Brandon school in lockdown after possibly armed people fight outside

A Brandon, Man., high school is in lockdown on Tuesday morning after two people possibly armed with guns were seen fighting nearby, police say.

Police were called to Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School on First Street and Maryland Avenue around 10 a.m., said Sgt. Kirby Sararas, a public information officer.

Two people have been arrested, but Brandon officers and RCMP are searching the school as a precaution in case anyone else was involved with the fight and is armed, she said.

"We don't have any information that there is anybody inside Crocus with a firearm, but better be safe than sorry," Sararas said.

All available units went to the school, with the number of police officers at the school reflecting the size of the building, she said.

Bystanders wait for the lockdown to end at Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School on Tuesday. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"A school this size requires a lot of members to clear it safely, so every available section is here to effectively search a building of this size."

Sararas wouldn't say who was arrested and what they're being charged with, or if there are any injuries associated with the fight.

"Once this is cleared, then our investigators are going to have to spend some time digging deeper into the details and the order of how things transpired," she said.

Police are currently investigating an incident in the area of 1st street and Maryland Ave. Please avoid travelling to the area as several streets have been blocked off. We will have more updates as they become available. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bdnmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bdnmb</a> —@BrandonPolice

For family members of students outside of the school, the lack of information is troubling.

"Nobody's saying anything, and the radio, they don't know anything, and people just keep driving by here, and it's crazy," said mother Lenore Ernest, who was waiting in her car outside the school for her child, a Grade 11 student, to come out.

"It is very scary. We have children in there."

