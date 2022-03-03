Donations for Ukraine pile up in Brandon as city residents open hearts, wallets

Bags, boxes and suitcases line the back corner of Your Home Store in Brandon.

The European grocer has become the hub for a donation drive in the southwestern Manitoba city, collecting goods for those facing displacement and hardship in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion, which began last week.

"We're all touched," said Julia Krykavska, who has helped organize the donation drive and pick up items from those who can't drop them off at the store on 10th Street, in Brandon's downtown.

"We have tears in our eyes just from the support we are receiving from people. It's nice to realize that we are so united, no matter who we are and what we do," said Krykavska, who moved to Brandon from Ukraine with her children 13 years ago.

"It is very important to understand we are humans in this world and we all have to help each other."

As the seventh day of the war in Ukraine began Wednesday, Russian forces intensified their attacks on major urban areas, including the capital, Kyiv, as well as the strategic port cities of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

The humanitarian situation there has worsened. More than 874,000 people have fled Ukraine in search of safety in neighbouring countries, a UN refugee agency spokesperson told CBC News Network on Wednesday.

At Your Home Store in Brandon, a steady stream of boxes and bags of items arrived Wednesday afternoon, all followed by a hug with the store's owners or words of encouragement.

Those scenes were inspiring to organizers of the drive for goods, said Krykavska.

"It's very touching and it's very emotional, and it makes us proud to be Canadian."

Donations collected on Tuesday and Wednesday were set to be shipped out on Thursday to Ukraine. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Items like granola bars, medical supplies of all kinds and travel-sized soaps and toiletries have been in high demand in Ukraine, according to Krykavska. The drive is also looking for suitcases and other hard-cased bags to ship items in.

The first shipment leaves Brandon on Thursday, with more set to go in the coming weeks, she said.

With almost 8,000 people identifying as Ukrainian in the Brandon area alone, according to 2016 census data, it's a cause that has touched many.

"Our community is amazing," Krykavska said. "We appreciate each and every one who prays for us, who bring donations, who even say the words like 'we are supporting Ukraine,' for everything and everyone in a community."

Heading to Ukraine

Vartan Davtian's phone has also been ringing non-stop for the last week.

"I still don't believe it's happening," he said in his Brandon home.

Davtian moved to Manitoba from Ukraine in 2008. But now, he's planning to move back and fight against Russia.

"I've really felt helpless and I can't do [anything] about it here," he said.

Davtian said he plans to leave Canada as early as next week, and will take as many donations as he can with him.

"I will ring every single bell and flip every single rock in this area before I leave," he said.

Julia Krykavska has been helping organize the donation drive. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Krykavska said she and her group will collect donations at the grocery store as long as there is a need.

"No matter what religion you are, no matter what colour you are or whatever, we're all together and that's very appreciated from the whole Ukrainian community," she said.

"Keep praying for Ukrainians, keep praying for our country and keep praying for the whole world."

WATCH | Brandon's Ukrainian communtiy collects donations to send overseas: