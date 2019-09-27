Brandon family thankful after off-duty police officer saves man's life following heart attack

A Brandon family credits several bystanders — including an off-duty police officer — for saving the life of a 71-year-old man after he suffered a heart attack on Monday.

Herb Burridge suddenly collapsed while loading a package into his vehicle in the parking lot of the Canadian Tire store in Brandon, Man.

"The next thing I remember, I woke up in the ambulance and saw the light above me," Burridge told CBC's Information Radio from his bedside at the Brandon Regional Health Centre on Friday.

Burridge was later flown to Winnipeg by STARS air ambulance and spent time at both the St. Boniface and Grace hospitals before being transferred back to Brandon on Thursday, where he continues to recover.

He said he doesn't remember anything between when he collapsed and when he came to in the ambulance. But his family, thanks to social media, has been able to fill in the blanks.

Burridge's daughter, Lana Russell, posted an online request for information after she was told several bystanders stepped forward and not only called 911, but also performed CPR on her father until an ambulance arrived.

"The response has been quite phenomenal," said Russell, adding that her father hasn't had a history of heart issues.

"We've had lots of people that were even bystanders step forward and give us a little more information on the situation."

Not long after putting her call out, Russell said she got a text from a man.

"He just simply said he was very happy to find out that dad was doing well or, at the very least, was on the road to recovery," she said.

Russell didn't know at first, but that man was Brandon police Const. Jason Medwechuk, who happened to be in the parking lot with his wife.

Paramedics arrive in 3 minutes

Medwechuk performed CPR and had an automated external defibrillator (AED) brought from inside the store to use on her father while paramedics, who Russell said arrived at the store three minutes after the 911 call, were on the way.

"My dad wouldn't be sitting beside me if it wasn't for him," Russell said. "Grateful is an understatement."

Russell also talked with another woman who was at the scene and called 911. The family will meet Medwechuk and his wife at the hospital on Friday.

"I hope to get to know him a little better as time goes on," said Burridge, who wants to tell Medwechuk how thankful he his for his actions.

"It's been quite an emotional experience because of everything that happened," Burridge said. "It's just nice to know that there's people like that around that are willing to help."

Brandon police Chief Wayne Balcaen said he wasn't surprised to hear Medwechuk stepped up in the way he did.

"Knowing Jason the way that I know him and his abilities here at the police service, I'm not shocked he took immediate action."

Medwechuk first started with the police service in 2007 as a front desk attendant before becoming an officer in 2009. Officers take regular CPR and first aid training, Balcaen said.

The chief has spoken with him and thanked him.

"Very humble, very modest and obviously happy with his results," Balcaen said of Medwechuk's response. "He's certainly modest about his efforts."

Russell said the situation could have turned out far worse and said it underscores the importance of learning how to perform CPR.

"We are very thankful," she said.