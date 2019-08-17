Brandon man charged with possession of child pornography
A 62-year-old Brandon man has been charged with possession of child pornography.
Man faces charges following search warrant in Brandon
Brandon Police were notified by the National Child Exploitation Coordination Center about an internet user in the area being in possession of child exploitation material.
A search warrant was executed at the man's home on Wednesday and more material was found on a computer.
After an investigation by the major crimes division the man was arrested Friday. He was released with conditions pending a court date in October.