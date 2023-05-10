Brandon man charged with impersonating police officer

Brandon police have charged a 31-year-old with personating a peace officer, criminal harassment and failure to comply with a release order.

The man, who is from Brandon, is accused of telling two businesses in the southwestern Manitoba city earlier this week that he was a Winnipeg police officer looking for surveillance video.

Police received a report on Monday that a man went to a business on Victoria Avenue east of 34th Street and asked for the video after repeatedly calling with the same request, the Brandon Police Service said in a news release Wednesday.

The man went to another Victoria Avenue business on May 9, this time near 26th Street, once again claiming to be a police officer from Winnipeg and asking for surveillance video.

One of the businesses contacted was a hotel and the other was a gas station, public information officer Sgt. Kirby Sararas said.

On Tuesday, police arrested a suspect. They believe he was looking for information about an ex-girlfriend he had been trying to get in touch with daily, despite having a no-contact order, the news release said.

The man was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.