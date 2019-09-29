Brandon man charged in connection with possessing 'thousands of images' of child porn

A Brandon man arrested and charged with possessing child exploitation materials has been released from custody, Brandon police said Saturday.

Police seized computers and data storage devices containing "thousands of images of child pornography" while executing a search warrant at the 55-year-old man's home in Brandon on June 20, police said in the release.

On Friday the adult man reported to the Brandon Police Service office at the request of investigators. Officers released him from custody on several conditions, including that he have no contact with children and is not to possess any electronic devices.

A court date is scheduled for November.

More from CBC Manitoba: