Brandon lawyer faces stricter ban on messaging female colleagues

A Brandon lawyer is facing more restrictions on his communications with female colleagues, pending an investigation from the Law Society of Manitoba.

Ryan William Fawcett was barred in July from contacting any female lawyers in Manitoba for any purpose aside from work-related matters.

In a new undertaking published on the Law Society's website, Fawcett also cannot communicate with any woman who is a legal assistant, or employee of the courts, Manitoba Justice, Justice Canada or Legal Aid Manitoba, for any matters not related to his employment.

Law Society of Manitoba chief executive officer Kris Dangerfield said the additional restrictions were deemed necessary over the course of an investigation into Fawcett's conduct.

She would not divulge the nature of the investigation, which she said is ongoing.

"As a result of the concerns that have arisen in the context of that investigation, it was determined that it would be in the public interest to impose restrictions upon his practice," Dangerfield said.

If charges are laid against Fawcett following the investigation, it would be publicly disclosed on the law society's website.

Dangerfield wouldn't say what prompted the law society to place these limitations on Fawcett's communications.

Fawcett has been a practising lawyer in Brandon with Legal Aid Manitoba, according to the law society's website. It says he was called to the bar in 2001.

The law society's undertaking, which is a formal promise to either do something or refrain from doing something, says Fawcett can only communicate with the women cited in the undertaking for a non-work-related purpose if he first obtains written permission.

The order will remain in effect pending the completion of the society's investigation into Fawcett and any disciplinary proceedings that may follow, or until the restrictions have been changed or he's relieved of following them.

A message to Fawcett's work email Tuesday returned a response that he's on a leave of absence.